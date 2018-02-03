Talk of the Town: The good life found at local eatery

She's had five restaurants

Did you know?

Well, now it's her sixth

The new Bella Vita Bistro.

Lori Baxter is an entrepreneur

American cuisine with a twist and catering,

She gives it a whirl.

I would say it's a family affair

Three of her five children

Work with her there.

Her motto,

"One team, one dream,"

That is her theme.

And as you sit down,

There are complimentary homemade chips

Accompanied by their delicious dips.

I don't know about you,

But I love chips and dip

It is a great menu

Appetizers, sandwiches, salads,

Special burgers, clam linguine and steak,

Just to mention a few.

Their specialty is a chicken chardonnay

With a drink at the bar

You'll want to stay.

Music on Fridays

Next to the bar,

The entertainment is eclectic

You don't need to go far.

On Sunday it's brunch from 9-2,

A little twist on breakfast

And such a good chew.

Do you like sweets?

Well, desserts they have, too.

Save the best for last

Come to Bella Vita Bistro

For "the good life,"

They will sweeten you, too.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Bella Vita Bistro, at 1304 S. Stewart St. (inside the Carson Mall) can be reached at 775-515-4300 and bellavitabistro.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.