Talk of the Town: The good life found at local eatery
February 3, 2018
She's had five restaurants
Did you know?
Well, now it's her sixth
The new Bella Vita Bistro.
Lori Baxter is an entrepreneur
American cuisine with a twist and catering,
She gives it a whirl.
I would say it's a family affair
Three of her five children
Work with her there.
Her motto,
"One team, one dream,"
That is her theme.
And as you sit down,
There are complimentary homemade chips
Accompanied by their delicious dips.
I don't know about you,
But I love chips and dip
It is a great menu
Appetizers, sandwiches, salads,
Special burgers, clam linguine and steak,
Just to mention a few.
Their specialty is a chicken chardonnay
With a drink at the bar
You'll want to stay.
Music on Fridays
Next to the bar,
The entertainment is eclectic
You don't need to go far.
On Sunday it's brunch from 9-2,
A little twist on breakfast
And such a good chew.
Do you like sweets?
Well, desserts they have, too.
Save the best for last
Come to Bella Vita Bistro
For "the good life,"
They will sweeten you, too.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Bella Vita Bistro, at 1304 S. Stewart St. (inside the Carson Mall) can be reached at 775-515-4300 and bellavitabistro.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
