Talk of the Town: Trove of beauty services offered at local salon
January 20, 2018
Where do you go
When you want a new do?
Downtown One Eleven Salon
It's waiting for you.
They are always so fun
Let me tell you some more
Good spirit, with a sense of humor,
When you walk in the door.
There are signs on their walls
That will celebrate you
Relax with good friends
While they beautify you.
It's Christy, Michelle, Kim and Tracy
For hair
Hair extensions, waxing and lashes
They also do there.
They have a nail tech
Sweet Kami Bertrue
Manicures, pedicures
Beautiful nails, just for you.
Well, as you can see,
It's one person at a time
They will beautify Carson City
And you'll look, oh, so fine.
So now you must know
Where to get that new do
Don't wait any longer
They will beautify you too.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Downtown One Eleven is at 111 E. Sixth St. Its owner, Christy, can be reached at 775-781-4920. Services are offered by appointment only.