Teri Vance: 34th annual Run What Cha Brung opens Friday in Carson City

A lot of things have changed in the 35 years since the first Run What Cha Brung car show put on by the Karson Kruzers.

Today, cars can even drive themselves.

But it’s the things that have remained constant that have kept the car show going strong decades later.

“It’s the hometown feeling you get when you come to Carson City,” said Loretta Marcin, president of the Karson Kruzers. “People who come still have a real, genuine love for vehicles.”

Marcin joined the Karson Kruzers in 1986 and was elected secretary in 1987.

“Back then, it was basically a guys club, and I didn’t know very many of them,” she recalled. “I got more women involved.”

That trend has continued over the years.

“It’s become where the women are just as knowledgable about the cars as some of the guys,” Marcin said. “Nowadays, this is pretty much the norm. But back then, it was special.”

Just as all types of people are welcome in the club, all types of cars are welcome in the show.

In fact, that has remained the guiding principle: If it runs, you can show it.

“Our show is open to all,” Marcin said. “If you have a 2019 or an old truck, you are more than welcome to show off your ride.”

Over the years, some unorthodox entries have included a bicycle, a boat and a semi truck.

This year promises to see a wide variety as well: Volkswagens, rat rods, vehicles under construction and daily drivers. Marcin said cars will be represented from the 1920s to the present.

“You name it, we’ve probably got it,” she said.

This year’s show — the 34th annual (they took one year off) — will begin with registration 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Max Casino.

Deejay music will begin 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday will be the main event in Mills Park, with registration running 8-10 a.m.

A pancake breakfast will be hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Dayton at 8 a.m. in Mills Park.

Cost to enter is $45, but admission to the show is free.

In addition to the car show, entertainment will include music, raffles and silent auctions.

Awards will be held at around 4 p.m. and will be presented in each of the categories. First-place winners will drive up to receive their prizes.

Jigsaw Automotive created unique trophies for the show.

“The awards are totally cool,” Marcin said. “They’re put together with car parts. They’re really unique, and we’re really proud of them.”