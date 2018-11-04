Teri Vance: Carson City author returns

Growing up in a trailer park can make a person feel invisible. But when Zaide Diaz read, "Tiger Drive," she felt seen.

"This could've been my life," she told author Teri Case at a book signing Thursday evening at Browsers Bookstore.

The novel, loosely based on Case's young years growing up on Carson City's Tiger Drive with nine siblings in a broken, often violent home, is touching a chord with residents.

"A lot of people over in the park are reading it," Diaz said. "It's like our lives right now."

And it's reaching people outside of the trailer park as well. Case said she's hearing from people who grew up here or live here now the book has given them insight into their own town.

"People didn't know this was happening," she said. "They'll tell me it's a world they didn't know about. Now, they are looking at people differently, with more compassion."

Recommended Stories For You

Case graduated Carson High School in 1989 and left town that same year.

Last year, she wrote her debut novel and promoted it earlier this year at Comma Coffee. She returned this week from her home in Florida for more book signings, and also visited Carson High School to share her story and encourage the students to do the same.

While her book has helped give voice to others, it's also helped her find her own. She said she's always overwhelmed by the people who show up to support her in her hometown.

"I think I love it here more than ever," she said.

Case will be speaking and signing books again 5 p.m. Thursday at the Brewery Arts Center.

To learn more about Teri Case, to donate to the scholarship or to order, "Tiger Drive," go to TeriCase.com. Books can also be purchased at the The Purple Avocado, 904 N. Curry St.

•••

While we're on the subject of cool things happening in Carson City, don't forget to vote for the return of the Levitt Amp Music Series.

Vote for the Brewery Arts Center to receive $25,000 in matching funds to present the free outdoor concerts.

We've been fortunate to receive the grants for the past two years and the concerts have been amazing.

It's so fun to listen to music and dance with others in the community under the summer sky.

Go to grant.levittamp.org to cast your vote until Nov. 20.

•••

Don't stop voting now!

Florence Phillips, founder of the Northern Nevada ESL In-Home program was named a Top 10 finalist for the CNN Hero of the Year.

Go to CNNHeroes.com and vote for Phillips to win $100,000 to help more families.

You may vote 10 times a day, every day.

Teri Vance is a journalist, freelance writer and native Nevadan. Contact her with column ideas at terivance@rocketmail.com.