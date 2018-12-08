Teri Vance: Carson City gets into holiday spirit

If you're like me, it's hard to believe it's already December. Not only does it signal the end of the year, we're also deep into Christmas season.

While I've already put up my tree and other decorations, I'm always a little behind when it comes to catching the Christmas spirit.

So I did a little looking to see what was happening around town to bring the holiday cheer. And, let me tell you, we've got a lot going on.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but here are a few events you might want to check out if you're feeling festive, or at least trying to feel festive.

St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School is hosting its third annual Night of Nativity Exhibit from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

"The Night of Nativity Exhibit is meant for you to enjoy a peaceful respite at the beginning of December before the commercial rush of Christmas," they wrote on the event website. "Come celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, over 150 Nativities will be displayed!"

I love seeing the craftsmanship that goes into different Nativity sets and unique way of displaying them.

Perfect timing with the recent snowfall, the Olde Time Christmas Santa Parade put on by Downtown 20/20, will transform the city into a winter wonderland.

The short parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Telegraph Square, where Santa will be handing out candy canes. All are welcome to join the parade procession.

Other parade activities include vendors, face painting and other kids activities, live music, gift basket raffle, a food truck, and a food drive for Friends In Service Helping (FISH).

Santa will be on the porch of Rocking and Rolling, 402 N. Curry St., until 1 p.m.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is running its annual Santa Train this weekend, and it will continue Dec. 15, 16, 22 and 23.

Children and their families ride in rail cars pulled behind the historic Virginia and Truckee Railroad No. 25 steam locomotive. On their way around the museum's track, children have an opportunity to meet Santa as he hands out candy canes to all the riders.

Inside the Wabuska Depot, youngsters can write letters to Santa or color pictures. Christmas music will be playing and parents can participate in a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

Tickets are $5 for all riders.

Trains depart every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you're looking for a longer train ride, consider The Polar Express, which runs 5-9 p.m. Dec. 15-24.

This magical one-hour diesel train ride goes to the North Pole where riders will see Santa and his elves.

Tickets are available at http://www.vtrailway.com.

As I said before, these events just scratch the surface when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Carson City. There are so many ways to join in the festivities and ways to give to those in need.

Check out the calendars at the Nevada Appeal and Visit Carson City websites for a complete list of activities.

Teri Vance is a journalist, freelance writer and native Nevadan. Contact her with column ideas at terivance@rocketmail.com.