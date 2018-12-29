Teri Vance: Carson City home to state’s best businesses

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, we're fortunate to live and work in Carson City. I'm particularly fortunate in that I get to interact with many of you in my work writing this column or for the clients I work with throughout the city.

I get to see a lot of the work this community does to support one another and create that sense of unity that makes it feel like home.

The readers of Nevada Magazine recognize that as well. Each year, they choose their favorite places to eat, visit and shop throughout the Silver State.

"Our 21st annual readers' survey made one thing abundantly clear — readers from our rural areas are fervent about their favorite establishments," the magazine reported. "While voting is always robust, tallying this year's winners proved that Nevada's smaller towns love their homegrown businesses and attractions."

Many Carson City businesses were chosen among the best in the state in the rural category.

Make it a goal this year to check out some of these places if you aren't already familiar. You won't be disappointed.

Artsy Fartsy Art Gallery, 405 N. Nevada St., was named best art gallery. Owner Jeffry Pace embodies the motto beautiful artwork should be accessible.

From jewelry, to artwork, to sculpture and more, his gallery carries the work of more than 60 Northern Nevada artists. I feel good with every purchase I make there knowing not only am I bringing home an original piece, but I'm also supporting local artists.

Café at Adele's, 1112 N. Carson St., was named best breakfast/brunch stop as well as best restaurant.

Charlie Abowd was also named best chef. However, Charlie and Karen Abowd bring more than great food to the table.

They're pillars of service in the community, giving in many ways to others in need.

The best place to shop was determined to be The Purple Avocado, 904 N. Curry St. I can't disagree. You can find a gift for any occasion.

Stan and Sue Jones are always friendly and welcoming — but the true star will always be Bella.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., cleaned up with awards for best casino, best buffet and best fine dining.

The Carson Nugget Comedy Club, 507 N. Carson St., was awarded the spot for best comedy.

LA Bakery Café, 1280 N. Curry St., is my go-to place for a sandwich. It seems I'm not alone in that as it was awarded the best bakery.

I say that I love sushi, but true sushi lovers say what I eat doesn't count. But I'll recommend the vegetarian options at Kei Sushi, 3220 Highway 50 No. 4 — voted best sushi — to any of my type of sushi eaters. Everyone else will be delighted with the options as well.

Taste of Downtown, a benefit for Advocates to End Domestic Violence, was named best food festival.

Carson High School is the state's best in rural areas and the Nevada State Museum received top honors.

Carson City's biggest party, the Nevada Day Parade, was named best special event.

For a complete list of winners or how to vote in next year's contest, go to nevadamagazine.com/home/best-of-nevada-2018.

Teri Vance is a journalist, freelance writer and native Nevadan. Contact her with column ideas at terivance@rocketmail.com.