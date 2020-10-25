Teri Vance: Celebrating Halloween and Nevada Day in a new way

Fall definitely has its own feeling. The air is crisper, the colors are sharper and the flavors more robust.

It also brings with it the anticipation of one of the most fun holidays — that’s Halloween for most of the country, but Nevada Day for those of us blessed to call the Silver State home.

Like everything else, though, this year is a little different.

As I wrote in last week’s column, the annual Nevada Day parade is canceled, with other celebrations still going forward in a modified form.

Halloween, while not officially canceled, remains up in the air as to how it will work. We do know for sure there will be no trick-or-treating at the Governor’s Mansion this year, and the holiday will be observed Friday in Carson City to allow Nevada Day to take center stage on Saturday.

Some people are finding ways to make it as normal as possible.

Kristen Elaine wants to give her children a fun Halloween.

“Our family is trick or treating around the neighborhood,” she said. “We’ll only go to those houses that are decorated. We don’t want to be rude, and figure if you decorate, you obviously have the candy goods and are open for Halloween biz!”

She and her partner will also try to salvage Nevada Day. “James and I will be going down to Telegraph Square for the annual jams and tunes,” she said. “We might walk around town a bit. It won’t be the same, but we’ll take what we can get.”

For others, the holidays will take a back seat to the pandemic.

Lisa J. Smith-Tolda said protecting herself and her family from COVID-19 will remain the priority over celebrating.

“I’m just gonna be sad,” she said. “My elderly mother is with me so I can’t take the chance of getting her sick.”

For many, this year will look much different than years’ past.

“I’m still going to stay away from people and places,” said Melisa Maxey. “I am finding solace by being with horses —this is the one place I am calm.”

Don W. Hataway said he’ll try to check out some of the Nevada Day events.

“We are working every day for early voting, but are going to hit as many as we can.”

Brian Reedy, who recently lost his lovely wife, Lily, is planning a solitary observation.

“No tricks. No treats,” he said. “Just quiet, continued isolation, and maybe a sweet visit from my new favorite spirit.”

Kate Janes is finding a way to both celebrate Halloween and follow social-distancing guidelines.

“We’re going to buy some candy and play poker for it,” she said.

Regardless of how you choose to observe it, Nevada Day is a celebration of the birth of our state during one of the most troubled times in our nation’s history.

We would do well to remember our state’s mantra, “Battle Born,” and draw strength in knowing we have survived bygone battles and can endure this one as well.