Teri Vance: Donations sought for CHS talent show raffle

Carson High School government teacher Angila Golik accepted the invitation to co-advise the Future Business Leaders Of America team somewhat reluctantly as her schedule was already full.

At her first state competition, she watched students conduct their interviews, practice public speaking skills and present business plans.

"That first competition I went to, I was sold," she recalled. "They were learning everyday good communication skills and business smarts."

That was seven years ago, and she has advised the program ever since.

"I've seen the transformation in these kids," she said.

Now, she's getting ready for the organization's biggest fundraiser, the Carson High School Talent Show.

Recommended Stories For You

Proceeds from the show go to help the students offset costs for state and national competitions, where they interact with up to 100,000 competitors.

Golik is asking businesses to donate prizes for the raffle.

"If we can get them donated, that's a pure profit for us," she said. "If I have to buy the prizes, obviously we aren't making as much money off of the raffle."

The talent show started about 10 years ago by now retired teacher Brian Reedy as a fundraiser for his videography club. It has since grown to one of the most popular events at the high school.

Golik took it over five years ago.

Auditions will be Jan. 24 and limited to the first 40 acts to submit an application, which can be picked up in Golik's room or the main office. The top 18 will be selected for the show.

The show is set apart by the quality of the acts — last year's winner competed on American Idol.

Competitors are divided into singing and non-singing categories.

"We have a wide variety of acts," she said. "We have actual, legitimate talent. We have some phenomenal dancers in this community."

The show will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St. Tickets are $5 for students in advance and $8 for adults in advance. You can get them from Golik or any talent show participants. Tickets go up to $10 at the door.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation should contact Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us.

She encouraged donations, pointing out the less time students have to spend fundraising, the more time they can spend readying for competitions.

"This organization is a great resume builder," she said. "When colleges see that students are in FBLA, they know they have valuable skills and are hard workers."

Teri Vance is a journalist, freelance writer and native Nevadan. Contact her with column ideas at terivance@rocketmail.com.