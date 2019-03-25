Teri Vance: Eventually it will be time to take a hike

We had our first real glimpse of spring this week, and wasn't it glorious?

I'm ready for sunshine and brighter, warmer days.

One of the best things about living here is our unfettered access to the outdoors. Within minutes, we can be out on a trail that feels completely isolated from civilization. Not only that, we also have several organizations that plan group outings to make those trips into the wild a little more fun and maybe less intimidating.

Muscle Powered â€” the nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a more walkable and bikeable community â€” plans walks, hikes and bike rides each month. It will eventually be the perfect time to join in.

The Saturday hikes are divided into easy hikes, ranging 2-4 miles, on the second Saturday. Moderate or challenging hikes, between 5-12 miles, are on the fourth Saturday of each month.

All events are free. Water and close-toed shoes required. Hiking poles are recommended.

For a less intense introduction, you may want to start with the 1- to 2-mile walks on Tuesday and Friday mornings.

All walks begin at 9 a.m. and are mostly flat and on paved or smooth paths. For a list of meeting places, go to musclepowered.org/calendar.

If you have questions about Tuesday morning walks, contact Alyce Cloutier at klute89706@gmail.com. For questions about Friday morning walks, contact Vicki Doenges at pkdoenges@gmai.com.

Regular hikes are scheduled for Tuesday evenings, Thursday afternoons and two Saturdays a month.

Tuesday evening hikes begin at 5:30 p.m., and are 4-6 miles long.

This month's locations will be John Mankins and Riverview parks, C Hill, Prison Hill and Sedge Road.

The Thursday afternoon hikes start at 3 p.m. and are 2-4 miles long. Expect elevation gains of 500 feet or more.

This month's hikes will take you to Sedge Road, Timberline, part of the Ash to Kings Canyon Trail and Hobart Road.

This month's easy hike will be 9 a.m. April 13 at the V&T Trail. Hikers should meet at the dirt parking lot opposite Murphy Drive on Combs Canyon Road.

The challenging hike will be 9 a.m. April 27 on the Genoa Canyon Trail. Meet at the Genoa Canyon trailhead at the end of Carson Street in Genoa.

If walking and hiking just aren't for you, a group of bike riders meet every Sunday 9 a.m. at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road.

The rides will normally consist of two 10- to 15-mile loops. The ride pace will vary depending on rider level, but will usually be about a 12-16 mph pace. No one is left behind. All riders must have a bicycle in safe working condition, a helmet and closed-toed shoes. Contact Mike Bish at mrbish11@att.net for information.

All events can be found at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. See specific activities for other recommendations. For general information, contact Johanna Foster at jf.prairie@gmail.com.

Teri Vance is a journalist, freelance writer and native Nevadan. Contact her with column ideas at terivance@rocketmail.com.