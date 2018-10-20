Teri Vance: Fall into fun in Carson City

As the leaves in Carson City change to bright reds and yellows in the crisp air, one thing remains certain — fall is a fabulous time in the capital city.

While there are events nearly every weekend, here are eight that should not be missed:

Nevada Day — Carson City goes all out for Nevada's birthday with a parade and other celebrations, including a hot-air balloon launch, beard contest and more. (Oct. 27)

La Ka Lel Be Powwow — Called "the people's gathering," the powwow celebrates American Indian history, featuring 40 arts and crafts vendors and more than 200 dancers. (Oct. 25-27)

Trick-or-Treat — Little ghouls, goblins, princesses (and their parents) line up at the Governor's Mansion on Halloween Night to get a treat from the governor himself. (Oct. 31)

BOO-nanza — Safe and fun trick-or-treating with a haunted house, crafts, games, costume contest, food trucks and more. (Oct. 30)

Passport to Downtown — Celebrate the completed Curry Street Improvement Project with live music, street performers and family fun. The more businesses you visit, the more raffle tickets you earn. (Oct. 26)

Ghost Walk — Carson City's spooky and intriguing history is explored and re-enacted on the guided tours of the Carson City Ghost Walk. (today)

Harvest Train — Take a ride on the steam train to visit the pumpkin patch at the Nevada Railroad Museum. (Oct. 21)

Turkey Trot — Jog before you feast. (Nov. 22)

Escape Room — Free the spirit hidden away in the Brewery Arts Center by solving the puzzle in the Haunted Brewery. Call (775) 883-1978 to reserve. (Through Nov. 11)

Blinky Man — Light up your bike, and the night, for this costumed after-dark ride. (Oct. 26)

Go to the calendar on VisitCarsonCity.com for more information.

Teri Vance is a journalist, freelance writer and native Nevadan. Contact her with column ideas at terivance@rocketmail.com.