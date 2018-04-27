Teri Vance: Make friends by going on group hikes

When the snow starts melting off the mountains, the days stretch longer and the heat of the sun lingers, I can't help but feel a sense of awakening.

Maybe it's because I was raised on a ranch, and spring meant new life. I think it also has something to do with my days in track and field. Those first warm days always make me feel like I should don shorts and a tank top for some intense training — even all these years later.

Whatever the reason, springtime feels like the perfect time to get outside and get moving, to let the air seep into your skin.

Carson City is a great place to do that, with trails in every direction.

But, for some, getting out can be intimidating, or they may need a little extra motivation. It can also be nice to go walking with friends.

For all of that, Muscle Powered has the solution.

Recommended Stories For You

The volunteer organization dedicated to creating a more walkable and bikeable community organizes group walks, hikes and bike rides throughout the year.

WALKS

For May and June, the walks are planned for Tuesday and Friday mornings.

The walks are 1-2 miles long and last about one hour with little or no elevation gain. Routes are typically on paved or smooth paths. Water and closed-toed shoes required.

If it rains, participants will meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way.

Contact Alyce Cloutier at klute89706@gmail.com (for Tuesdays) or Betts Markle at bettsm@gmail.com (for Fridays) with questions.

In May, the walks start at 9 a.m.; they begin at 8 a.m. in June.

HIKES

Hikes will be Tuesday evenings, beginning at 5:30 and Thursday mornings.

They're 4-6 miles long with an elevation gain, sometimes more than 500 feet, and usually on single-track trail. They'll each last about an hour and a half. Water and closed-toe shoes required. Contact Sharon Coates at scoates7515@gmail.com for more information.

The Thursday morning hikes will begin at 8:30 a.m. in May and 8 a.m. in June.

These hikes are 2-4 miles. Some trails are dirt and others are paved. Contact the hike coordinator, Jo Foster at jf.prairie@gmail.com for more information.

Information on Saturday morning hikes will be forthcoming.

BIKE RIDES

Guided bike rides will begin at 8 a.m. Sundays at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road. Meet in the south parking lot, next to the Linear Ditch Trail. Ride will normally consist of two loops which are 10-15 miles long each. The ride pace will vary depending on rider level, but will usually be about a 12-16 mph pace. This is a "no drop" ride so no one is left behind. All riders must have a bicycle in safe working condition, a helmet, and closed toed shoes.

More events will be added throughout the spring.

Check the calendar musclepowered.org for any last-minute changes or for special hikes.

Teri Vance is a journalist, freelance writer and native Nevadan. Contact her with column ideas at terivance@rocketmail.com.