Teri Vance: Nevada Day celebration continues, events spread out

While the Nevada Day parade has been canceled this year because of COVID-19, there will still be several ways to celebrate the state’s birthday.

Downtown Carson City is typically packed with up to 40,000 revelers, and has become an annual reunion of sorts in honor of the day Nevada was admitted into the Union on Oct. 31, 1864.

To better observe social-distancing practicing, smaller, safer events will be spread out throughout the capital city over the entire weekend.

More events are being added consistently, but here’s what has been established so far.

The annual Beard Contest will continue with one big, fat, hairy change — it will be open to mustaches as well this year.

It will be held in the Copper Pointe Plaza next to Red’s Old 395 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31.

There is no entry fee. Stop by or call Nick (775-515-4038) at Cipriani’s Downtown Barbershop, 318 N. Carson, Suite 102, to sign up or for information.

Categories include: Best overall, longest, fullest, reddest, best groomed, scruffiest, and most bearded community and best mustache.

The 46th annual World Championship Single-Jack Drilling Contest will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Carson Mall Parking Lot, near Carson Homes Furnishings and Dutch Brothers.

Hearkening back to the Comstock-era mining days, contestants use 4.5-pound hammers to drive a bit of steel to drill as deep and fast as they can into a piece of Sierra White Granite. They have 10 minutes to drill, and the deepest hole wins.

The Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum will have tours and demonstrations 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 31.

Stewart memorabilia will be available for sale at special Nevada Day prices at the Stewart Welcome Center as a fundraiser for the museum.

Merchandise includes Stewart T-shirts, hoodies, caps, water bottles, lanyards, tote bags and coffee cups. The museum can accept cash and checks but no credit cards for purchases.

The Balloon Launch, a local favorite, will continue, weather permitting.

Watch the majestic hot air balloons launching at 8 a.m. Oct. 31. The balloons fly for about an hour.

Tours of the historic Nevada State Prison have already sold out.

A Reverse Parade will run 2-4 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Western Nevada College parking lot, where you can see your favorite parade entrants in the comfort of your own vehicle.

Ambient music will be brought to you by the Brewery Arts Center.

The Made in Nevada Film Festival, presented by Carson City Toyota, will be 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 in the Western Nevada College parking lot.

The drive-in movie, “The Shootist,” will show at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 30 and “The Misfits” will start at 8 p.m. “The Muppets” will be screened at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 31 and the “Sister Act” at 8 p.m. Pick up your free tickets at Carson City Toyota, where you will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. If you reserve your space online, it is $5.

Haunted Railbike Tours will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1, leaving from the East Gate Depot.

Come in your costume for a spooky ride. Family rides will be held at 6 p.m. with trick-or-treating along the V&T Bridge Short Rides route. For those 17 and older, the spooky adult’s ride will be at 8 p.m. Zombies, ghosts, vampires, and monsters will be hiding along the Carson River Canyon route with lanterns lighting your way.

To honor and raise funds for Nevada’s health care workers, historic Coin Press No. 1 will mint a special medallion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St.