Teri Vance: Summer events in full swing

Summer has finally, officially, arrived! After a cold, dark — and what seemed like an unceasing — winter, I’m grateful for the long, sunny days.

If the rising temperatures weren’t enough to mark the change of season, it’s also evident by the outdoor events filling up the calendar.

The Leavitt Amp Concert series kicks off Saturday at the Brewery Arts Center Outdoor Amphitheater and continues to run every week for 10 weeks.

“Since 2016, we have presented Grammy nominated artists, such as Big Bad VooDoo Daddy and The Original Wailers, on the same stage as local emerging artists to create a high-quality, barrier-free event complete with family friendly activities that uses live music to build community,” the Brewery Arts Center website reports.

My husband, Gary, and I have attended nearly every concert. Not only is it a great feeling to be out in the evening breeze listening to live music, but there really is a strong sense of community.

Before Saturday’s concert, featuring Antsy McClain & the Trailer Park Troubadours, the Rotary Club of Carson City and Fox Brewpub are hosting the annual Brewfest.

Good food, tasty brews and live music from the Belle Sounds, an indie pop-rock band from Austin, Texas, will be in McFadden Square 3-8 p.m.

The event benefits the Rotary Club’s youth leadership and scholarship programs.

Every Saturday this summer the Carson Farmers Market will be set up at Third and Curry streets.

We’re so fortunate to have such easy access to fresh, locally produced produce and meats. Not only is it a benefit for us, the consumers, but it’s beneficial for the growers to have a place to sell their products and local businesses as well.

The farmers market has been running since 2008 and is open 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

This week saw the kickoff of the free Family Movie Nights. This year, the movies will be presented at the Brewery Arts Center in conjunction with Wheeled Food Wednesday. The events will begin at 6 p.m. with movies starting around 8.

Bring your own chair or blanket and enjoy fun, food and a movie.

Looking forward a few weeks, the annual Concert Under the Stars returns 5:30-10 p.m. July 10.

In its 11th year, the concert, which raises money for the Greenhouse Project, is rolling out some changes.

For the first time, the concert will present three headliners, all legends in country rock: Poco, Firefall and Pure Prairie League.

The venue will also move this year to the Eagle Valley Golf Course, where seats on the green will allow concert-goers to enjoy an exquisite summer night of non-stop hits.

The Greenhouse Project allows students the chance to get hands-on agriculture experience, while producing food for local food banks and producing flower baskets for downtown, among other projects.

Tickets are still available at http://carsoncitygreenhouse.org.

No matter which event you choose — or, better yet, choose them all — make sure to get out this summer and enjoy the beautiful Nevada air and each other.

Teri Vance is a journalist, freelance writer and native Nevadan. Contact her with column ideas at terivance@rocketmail.com.