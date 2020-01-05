Teri’s Notebook: Heading into the new year without a resolution

On Jan. 1, 2020, I took down my Christmas decorations, then I took a nap. I felt off.

On the first day of a new year, a new decade even, there’s a certain pressure to be doing things “better.”

Like I should be starting an exercise routine, developing a menu for a year’s worth of healthy meals or learning a new language.

At the very least, I should be writing down changes to institute in the coming days.

Instead, I was just going about my business as normal, letting the day go by without setting any intentions. Was this a sign of things to come?

Am I now destined to spend the next year — 10 years, maybe — aimlessly wandering through life?

So I did what I do and reached out for guidance. I asked friends and family how they were approaching the arrival of the 20s.

Katie Leao, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada, is breaking the year into more manageable chunks.

“I am putting 12 goals down on paper. Each one will represent a month of the year,” she explained. “My goal is to create habits that after that month is over the original goal is a part of my every day routine. For example, ‘Get eight hours of sleep a night for the month of January.’ And so on.”

I like that idea of creating new habits, so the change is lasting. And I really like the idea of getting eight hours of sleep at night — it’s a goal that has been eluding me as of late.

Marie Walter said she hasn’t made a New Year’s resolution in 30 years.

“I feel that they are unrealistic empty promises to yourself, and then the first time you break it you beat yourself up,” she said. “I go forward each new year looking at the last year and seeing what I did both good and bad and move forward into the new year with the knowledge that anything is possible and eager for new adventures.”

She said reviewing the past year, and praying for insight, helps guide her coming year.

I am impressed with the idea of taking an objective look at how things have been going and how that can inform future decisions.

Kaeleigh Fowler moved from Dayton to Washington last year.

“That was no 2019 New Year’s resolution,” Fowler said. “But when I realized I needed to do something to help me grow, I did it. If I can be a little better this year than I was last year, I win!”

To be honest, in the days leading up to this column, I still haven’t made up my mind regarding resolutions.

I’m not necessarily against setting goals, I just haven’t narrowed down any specific ones or how to go about accomplishing them.

But I found some inspiration in the insights I received, a certain resolve that trusting my own intuition being willing to follow it.

If you’re like me, and I’m hoping I’m not alone here, maybe they helped you as well.