Teri’s Notebook: Making the next year the best year

Last week, I shared some of the feedback I got about setting New Year’s resolutions. And I thought it was pretty good advice.

The good news is, I have even more. One column wasn’t enough fit it all, so this week, I’ll pass along other tidbits of wisdom people were kind enough to share.

Krisha Caraway said she breaks her goals into daily actions she can achieve more easily, while Sandie LaNae avoids them altogether.

“No goals. No resolutions,” LaNae said. “Just progressing ever forward in doing the best that I can. I think life is nicer without the constraints of our own rules … just my opinion.”

Brian Diehl suggested journaling, which allows him “to receive and process.”

Lindsay Chichester-Medahunsi set some practical goals like drinking more water and going to the gym regularly. But she also added learning something new — she signed up for a bee keeping class — and to do things that make her happy.

It’s always been important for me, as well, to include recreation and fun in with the serious endeavors of life.

Chris Martin came to a similar conclusion.

“I usually don’t set specific goals, but this year I was challenged to pick a word,” she said. “So after much thought and discussion about needing to find a better way to balance all of my responsibilities and make time for things I want to do, I found my word! Balance.”

Melisa Maxey is focused this year on healing.

“For me, it’s a continuance to be well after loss of parents,” she said. “To be well is to recognize those things that bring wellness to the individual. Mine is being in nature, spending time with my dog and therapy horses, telling my significant other how much I appreciate him and doing something community oriented.”

Cindy Adams Thompson is taking the year day by day, and keeping a healthy perspective.

“Life is life. Life is hard. Life is a journey,” she said. “There are amazing moments. And the hardest heartbreaks. They happen every year no matter the year. I’m blessed to be surrounded those I can cry, laugh and share with. I always hope and pray for continuous peace and happiness. But that’s not reality. So I get to live this life in this incredible community of family and friends. This is my greatest blessing. Not sure what 2020 will bring. But no matter what it brings, I have love.”

Jennifer Waldo-Speth is working with her family to do weekly challenges rather than goals.

“We chose a word for our family to focus on,” she said. “And I’m planning on doing weekly challenges with my family, like one week we focus on complimenting each other. Another week focusing on good manners. I think the thing I’ve come to learn is I have to regularly asses the goals.”

It was helpful to me to read through these ways to look at resolutions in a more meaningful and approachable.

Some people found a way to make it even simpler.

Lisa J. Smith-Tolda said, “Just be good person,” and William Goulardt suggested, “Let’s help each other.”

Canyon White offered the ultimate solution: “Breathe in … Breathe out … Repeat.”