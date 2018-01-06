Thanks & Kudos for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

Foster children benefit from generous supporters

The Division of Child and Family Services would like to recognize the various individuals and businesses that contributed to our 2017 Angel Tree Project for local children in foster care. This project is extremely important because it provides support to foster families during the holidays to make foster children's Christmas dreams come true. Because of the effort and support of the following individuals, businesses and agencies, our children in foster care were able to experience the joy and happiness that every child should feel on Christmas morning. A sincere debt of gratitude is owed to the following:

Nevada State Elks Association; Reno Rodeo Foundation; LifePoint Church of Minden; Ole Ole Restaurant and Grill, Gold Dust West Casino; Carson City District Attorney's Office; Carson Tahoe Health; Sierra Financial Advisors; Seeliger Elementary School; Nevada Division of Environmental Protection; Airport Road Church of Christ; A Finer Image Salon; Department of Public Safety Records, Communication and Compliance Division; Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Director's Office; Division of Health Care Financing and Policy; The Casino Fandango; Ms. Cameron Vandenberg; Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness; Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85; Carson City Public Works Department; Ms. Susan Palmer; Ron Wood Family Resource Center, YAB; Soroptimists International of Carson City; Dr. Merritt W. Dunlap's Office; Carson Valley Cinderella Girls; Department of Motor Vehicles, Director's Office; Starbucks Coffee Company; CASA of Carson City.

There were many others that assisted with this project but were not named. To every individual that donated their time, talent and resources to make this program successful, much is owed. If you would like to become part of an amazing group of people that foster, please contact met at 775-684-1967.

Lori Nichols, LSW

Nevada Department of Health and Human Services