The Popcorn Stand: Keeping track of 2018 trends

The old fuddy, duddy prides himself in keeping up with the latest trends and while I'm already 10 days or so late, I looked into various websites to see what kind of trends will be happening in 2018.

The color of 2018 will apparently be lavender, which I think is a fancy word for purple. To my surprise lavender is replacing Millennial pink as the color trend. I was surprised because I had no idea Millennials evidently made pink a trendy color. But now it appears pink is going to be so 2017.

The favorite drink of 2018 apparently is going to be sparkling — well sparkling everything from sparkling water to sparkling whatever alcohol. Apparently I've been really trendy and ahead of this trend as one of my favorite drinks has been Martinelli's Sparkling Cider for sometime now.

And I was glad to hear 80s-type fashion is set to make a comeback in 2018, so I guess it's time for me to dust off my Members Only jacket.

Also, soul care or self care — which is a fancy way of saying we're going to combine meditation with fitness training — is supposed to be a trend in 2018.

I also have no idea what adaptogens are but they're supposed to make us mentally and physically healthier in 2018.

For women (and maybe men as well), 2018 is going to be the year of the oversized earring although I really think this is just a continuation of a trend I started noticing in 2017 as I would see more and more women wearing huge earrings.

These are just a few of the trends predicted for 2018. No word if flash mobs — which were so 2010 — will make a comeback.

— Charles Whisnand