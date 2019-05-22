The Popcorn Stand: A dog gone good time at the movies

Now this is a theater after my own heart. I also think this is an idea that will catch on.

K9 Cinemas in Plano, Texas, offers those a chance to go to the movies with up to two of their dogs. The theater offers older films to watch.

The dog-friendly movie theater caters to canines and offers $15 tickets which includes bottomless wine and admission for dogs.

Those under 21 are given free soft drinks at the $15 price while regular tickets cost $5 for dogs, $9 for kids and $12.50 for adults.

Visitors must follow the theater’s “doggone rules” which include having to clean up after your pet, keeping them on a leash at all times, providing valid paperwork proving that the dog is up to date on their shots and that each guest can only bring up to two dogs.

“We have a big heart for our furry family members in our lives and believe they should get a night out with you!” the K9 Cinemas website says.

Of course, sadly, the theater’s understandable rules would leave my two little guys, Pete the Shih Tzu and Tuf Tuf (you know Sir Tuffington Something or Other) the Jack Russell out. The little guys are really good dogs but due solely to their master they’re not the most well-behaved and would never stay on a leash for an hour-and-a-half to two hours.

Then again I’ve watched an entire movie at home with Pete and Tuf Tuf sleeping on my lap. But that’s at home. If I tried to have Pete and Tuf Tuf sleeping on my lap at a theater, they would get down, Pete would be scratching my leg and Tuf Tuf would be barking letting me know they wanted to go home so they could sleep in my lap there while I watch a movie.

But even if Pete and Tuf Tuf wouldn’t make it at a theater, I can envision a chain of dog-friendly theaters popping up all over the country.

It’s cool dog owners and dogs are being given a chance to have a dog gone good time at the movies.

— Charles Whisnand