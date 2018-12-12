The Popcorn Stand: A Fortnite is a long struggle in many ways

The old fuddy duddy tries to keep up on pop culture and all that but I was stunned to learn about the latest scourge in our society. Fortnite.

It's hard for me to keep up because I though Call of Duty was really popular, but apparently from what I gather Fortnite is like a more intense version of Call of Duty, which now is apparently so 2017.

Fortnite is an incredibly popular video game. I mean really popular. So popular it's causing married couples to file for divorce because their spouses spend too much time with the game.

So popular there's even Fortnite "detox" camps for youth where they spend a few weeks without any digital-technological devices whatsover. They literally take a Fortnite away from the game.

Actually I think that kind of camp — even a weekend — in which we're without any of our devices would be good for all of us.

I mean I think it would be a good idea if we Generation Xers would stop slamming Millennials for their dependence on all their devices on Facebook. I still don't know if we Generation Xers see the irony in that. But I digress.

The old fuddy duddy is embarrassed to admit I'd never heard of Fortnite until I watched "The Daily Show," which did a report on how this video game is ravaging our society. So much so, Fortnite addiction is now considered a mental health disorder.

When it comes to video games, my knowledge ends at Atari Spaced Invaders and I was quite good at it. (Look it up Millennials).

I really shouldn't be flippant about this as addiction is serious no matter how silly we think the addiction might be. I know because this Fortnite addiction thing reminds me of what Dungeons and Dragons did to some in my generation.

All I know is, I'm glad I stuck to Spaced Invaders.

— Charles Whisnand