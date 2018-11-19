The Popcorn Stand: A review of HallowThanksMas traditions on Thanksgiving

With the HallowThanksMas season in full swing, I try to stay as timely or as ahead of the curve as I possibly can, so I'm sorry I'm just getting to this now for the tubes just a couple of days ahead of Thanksgiving and for our print edition just a day ahead of Thanksgiving.

I revisited a Huffington Post article on people who tweeted their weird Thanksgiving traditions last year. I wrote about some of them last year and I feel it's my duty to provide this public service to revisit this topic if some of you are still undecided about how you'll celebrate Thanksgiving.

One tradition involved dressing up like turkeys and dancing to create a turkey flash mob but as I wrote before I think that's so 2010. But since it has now been eight years since 2010 has passed it may no longer be wise to use that term. Or to do any kind of flash mob.

One of the traditions I liked was starting Festivus early. The fictional holiday created by George Constanza's father on "Seinfeld" actually isn't so fictional any more as people do actually celebrate this holiday on Dec. 23. But in the spirit of HallowThanksMas why wait until Dec. 23 to celebrate "Festivus for the rest of us." As one person suggested, start with the airing of grievances ("I have a lot of problems with you people," George's father proclaimed) on Thanksgiving.

Another tradition I think will eventually catch on came from one person who has watched the hilarious "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" on Thanksgiving for 30 straight years. Much like the 24 hours of "A Christmas Story" has become a tradition on Christmas eve and Christmas Day on TBS, I think "Plains, Trains and Automobiles" could be a 24-hour tradition on some cable network on Thanksgiving eve and Thanksgiving Day.

Another option for a 24-hour tradition a cable network could pick up is to show the hilarious "turkey drop" WKRP in Cincinnati episode I've written about so many times throughout Thanksgiving eve and Thanksgiving Day.

My favorite tradition expressed, though, as I wrote last year came from the person who puts Easter eggs under the Christmas tree and dresses up in a Halloween costume. Now that's how to cover a holiday span of about six months in just one day.

I'm writing this on a Monday and we too here at the Nevada Appeal are already getting into the Thanksgving spirit as there's pumpkin pie in the office.

So take full advantage to be thankful on Thanksgiving no matter if it's done in a fun or more traditional way. Because HallowThanksMas season is rushing by and it will be over before you know it.

— Charles Whisnand