The Popcorn Stand: As Yogi would say, water is water

Let's get something straight people as I sound like Yogi Berra, water is water. Nothing more, nothing less.

There's no probiotic water and there's certainly no water out there that's a magic elixir.

P.T. Barnum supposedly said there's a sucker born every minute although there's no evidence he ever said that. As a side note, the movie loosely, and I say very loosely, based on his life, "The Greatest Showman" plays very fast and loose with the facts but it's a really entertaining film.

Anyway in the spirit of what Barnum supposedly said, Douglas Bevans is the latest 21st century version of the snake oil salesman when he was able to sell of "hot dog water" for get this, a whopping $38 a bottle, at a festival in Canada.

Bevans, dressed complete in a full hot dog body suit, was able to find some suckers.

Most people couldn't figure out if Bevans' stunt was real or just a stunt. Turns out it was both.

Claims for the water included increasing brain function, making you look younger (remember when some thought fries could help with baldness?), helping you lose weight and increasing your vitality.

And gluten free. Yes, since water is water it's gluten-free.

The old fuddy duddy also learned a new term as the hot dog water was also keto-compatible, whatever that means.

Apparently that's a reference to the new, I assume new, keto diet, or ketogenic diet, which is apparently a high fat, adequate protein, low carbohydrate diet. Sounds sorta like the Atkins diet Rob Lowe keeps hawking on television.

But yes, water is keto-compatible or whatever you want to call it. Water is water. It's compatible with anything.

Bevans, though, admitted the whole thing was a scam as he was just trying to make a point. The fine print on the bottle stated: "Hot Dog Water in its absurdity hopes to encourage critical thinking related to product marketing and the significant role it can play in our purchasing choices."

After reading about this all I've got to say is, I need a drink of water.