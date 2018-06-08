The Popcorn Stand: Brewers get Dumb and Dumber

The Milwaukee Brewers have done it again.

For we Generation Xers out there they first gave us a wonderful take from "The Sandlot" when they recreated a classic scene from that movie.

This time they've recreated that classic scene from "Dumb and Dumber" when Harry and Lloyd pick up Joe. They use something from the 90s to promote something returning from the 70s — bullpen carts, remember when bullpen carts were used in Major League Baseball? — with Brewers player Josh Hader as Joe saying he's late for a bullpen session.

As I've written before I'm not a big fan of "Dumb and Dumber" as I can never really watch the entire movie by myself. But it has its moments, including the scene in which Harry and Lloyd pick up Joe.

Of course the "Dumb and Dumber" of my generation (what is my generation again, pre-Generation X?) was Steve Martin's "The Jerk" which gave us the classic lines, "All I need," "He's mad at the cans" and "the new phonebooks are here." (Millennials and iGeneration look up what a phonebook is).

As an eighth grader I thought "The Jerk" was absolutely hilarious while my parents thought it represented the end of civilization as we know it.

Recommended Stories For You

In the Brewers skit, Brent Suter is dead on Jim Carrey's part as Harry, complete with the chipped tooth.

From "Wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world?" to when Suter and Jeremy Jeffress as Lloyd team up to sing "Mockingbird" the Brewers players have that scene from "Dumb and Dumber" down pat.

A search for Brewers Dumb and Dumber on the internet will bring up plenty of choices to watch the players' awesome recreation.

— Charles Whisnand