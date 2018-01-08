The Popcorn Stand: Carson City is ready to rock with return of 2018 Levitt AMP Music Series

Are you ready to rock?

Carson City sure is.

The citizens have spoken, and their votes helped win the 2018 Levitt AMP Music Series grant. The award will provide funds to host outdoor concerts in Carson City — all free for the community.

This means the Brewery Arts Center will once again be organizing events to keep us entertained throughout the summer. The Minnesota Street Stage area will be lively with music, dancing, vendors and games. Food trucks will line the perimeter and have your dinner ready hassle-free.

It is a great addition to Carson City and a reason for people to come visit. At the show, most people find a comfortable spot and bring their chairs to relax, but the real excitement is in front of the stage where the dancing takes place.

The city is lucky to be one of 15 to win the Levitt Amp grant. Without it, there would be some quiet weekends during the summer.

The BAC does a fantastic job of putting everything together and accommodating everyone. Last year, the BAC made sure to bring every type of genre to Carson. The BAC touched on a variety — jazz, swing, Latin, bluegrass, blues, country/southern rock, pop, punk reggae, folk and Celtic rock. I'm sure the BAC will invite a few of the bands back this year, but who knows what it could have planned for us.

All the bands brought so much energy each weekend. It was the best thing to look forward to. The stage will be home to many talented regional acts this year, and I'll call it mine as well.

So this summer make sure to get down to the stage and see for yourself how much fun the atmosphere is, and you'll be back next time.

— Kyler Klix