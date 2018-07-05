The Popcorn Stand: Carson City lost a little of itself Monday

Wednesday was Independence Day, but as a patriotic American I've been feeling a little down this week and I'm sorry for being such a downer.

At the beginning of the week the difficult but understandable decision was made to reduce the publication of the print edition of the Nevada Appeal to two days a week. But it's still difficult for me to accept.

Not only that but many of my friends and colleagues were let go. People I've known for years who put just as much blood, sweat and tears into their craft as I do.

So I guess in a way I should feel fortunate I'm still working for a newspaper, I'm still the Associate Editor of the Sierra Nevada Media Group, Nevada Appeal Division, Newsroom Branch. Especially in 2018.

I know I sound like an old fuddy duddy hanging onto the last buggy whip. I'm not blind.

I've seen what's happened to newspapers over the last 10 years or so. Newspapers haven't just cut to the bone — they're way past the bone now.

I've tried other jobs. But I keep gravitating back to newspapers. It's all I've ever wanted to do. Well, that, or write for Sports Illustrated.

It's really all I know how to do. Work for a newspaper. Not a news website. A newspaper.

And now that the Nevada state capital won't have a daily newspaper — I'll just say that's a shame.

So forgive me for being such a downer this week. To me on July 2, 2018, Carson City lost a little freedom, a little democracy. And so did America.

It was a bittersweet Independence Day.

— Charles Whisnand