The Popcorn Stand: Costco customers have a dog in this fight

Say it ain't so Costco, say it ain't so.

I'm not a Costco customer, but friends have taken me to Costco a few times and I have to admit I love its food court just like all of its customers do. Costco's Food Court doesn't exactly offer the healthiest of items, but the food is delicious — and cheap.

But now in an attempt to offer healthier items, Costco is cutting arguably the most popular item – the polish dog — from many of its food courts in favor of healthier alternatives acai fruit bowls and organic burgers.

While I think Costco's attempt to become healthier is understandable I admit I'm disappointed the polish dog is being cut back. I have to admit whenever a friend has invited me to Costco, I get excited because I know I'm getting a Costco polish dog. Every time I've been to Costco, I've had its polish dog and it's delicious.

But then again, I don't think it's the end of the world and even if I was a regular Costco customer I don't think it would be the end of the world.

Americans in general, though, do think it's the end of the world and they're outraged. I mean we Americans have our priorities straight.

I mean if there was a politician out there who ran on the platform of requiring Costco to bring back the polish dog, that politician would get elected. After all, we Americans have the patriotic right to eat a polish dog.

I do agree maybe Costco should've gotten rid of its hot dogs — instead of the polish dogs — as some have suggested.

But the lack of perspective I've seen from Americans through their tweets over this "issue" has been quite enlightening. Many spewed profanities.

One person called Costco's polish dog a national treasure. Yeah, it's right up there with the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Mt. Rushmore.

One person actually tweeted, "KEEP THE POLISH DOG WHERE IS YOUR HUMANITY"

I didn't realize the human race depended on Costco continuing to provide the polish dog.

So, I really don't have a dog in this fight.

— Charles Whisnand