The Popcorn Stand: Dog gone it New York Times

It seems a lot of dog owners have a bone to pick with the New York Times.

Although the New York Times is just the messenger. Dog owners should really have a bone to pick with the researchers who published their findings in the journal Learning and Behavior.

When I first read about this, my reaction was what's the big deal, this study didn't tell me anything I didn't already know.

It seems the study found dogs are smart. But not exceptionally smart. The study found dogs are no more exceptional than any other animals.

I already knew this. My dogs, Pete the Shih Tzu and Tuf Tuf (you know Sir Tuffington something or other) the Jack Russell are smart. But they definitely aren't exceptional by any means.

I mean I love my dogs, but they're no Mr. Peabody (look it up Millennials).

And to be quite honest, I love my dogs just the way they are. They're just smart enough. It's really a good thing not to have dogs that are exceptional.

Then again there are times when Pete and Tuf Tuf do display I believe exceptional behavior. They always seem to know what to do when a game is on television I care passionately about.

Pete always seems to think "oh no here we go again" and immediately gets out of Dodge and leaves the room for his safe space. Tuf Tuf on the other had seems to give me strange looks and just goes with the flow.

So maybe Pete and Tuf Tuf are exceptional. Actually there's no maybe about it. Pete and Tuff are exceptional.

Like all dogs. Maybe dogs are just smart, not super smart. But they are exceptional.

— Charles Whisnand