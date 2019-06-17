The Popcorn Stand: Dog gone it, ugly is in the eye of the beholder

Those of you who choose to read this Popcorn Stand know I use any excuse I can to write about my two dogs, Pete the Shih Tzu and Tuf Tuf (you know Sir Tuffington Something or Other), the Jack Russell.

I actually would never enter either one of my dogs in this contest as I can objectively say I have the two most adorable and cute dogs in the history of mankind. Now if there was the most annoying but adorable dog contest, I think Tuf Tuf would have a shot at becoming Best in Show. And if there was and if there was the dog that most resembles an old fuddy duddy contest, I think Pet could be a contender, he could be somebody.

But on Friday the annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest will be held in Petaluma, Calif., and the nine contestants this year are absolutely adorable.

You can look at the nine contestants here: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/lifestyle/lifestyleanimals/meet-the-nine-dogs-competing-to-win-the-title-of-worlds-ugliest-dog/ss-AACM6DZ#image=2

The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is actually held for a good cause — to encourage more people to adopt dogs. As I looked at these nine dogs, I smiled and had a tear in my eye at the same time. If you get a chance to read their bios, I challenge you not to shed at least a tear or two when reading about these nine courageous dogs.

So maybe Tuf Tuf and Pete aren’t the most beautiful dogs in the world. On Friday there will be nine dogs who at least for a few hours will be the most beautiful dogs in the world.

Even the one who will be crowned as the Ugliest Dog in the World.

— Charles Whisnand