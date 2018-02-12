The Popcorn Stand: Dumb and Dumber gloves by Ralph Lauren

As Yogi Berra said, "Only in America." Or I guess technically South Korea. (And don't make me try to spell the city where the Olympics are happening. I had enough trouble spelling the city in Pennsylvania where Groundhog Day happens every year).

It seems the Americans during the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics proudly displayed their "Dumb and Dumber" gloves. At least that's what people are saying as the fringed, suede gloves the Americans wore during the opening ceremony had a striking resemblance to the gloves worn by Jim Carrey's character Lloyd Christmas in 1994's "Dumb and Dumber." The only thing that would've made that movie better was if Nicolas Cage played one of the main characters. (You knew I had to get a Nicolas Cage reference in there).

Actually, never was much of a fan of "Dumb and Dumber" which is Generation X's version of the movie from my generation "The Jerk," which I absolutely loved. ("All I need…."). But as I've also written before I may actually be part of Generation X, or a Baby Boomer or a Baby Buster, I don't know.

Anyway the Dumb and Dumber gloves designed by Ralph Lauren cost $995. And they're currently out of stock. Only in America can Dumb and Dumber gloves that cost $995 be sold out.

My guess is Lauren isn't too happy with the reference "Dumb and Dumber" gloves being used with part of the outfit he designed. And I don't know why the gloves cost $995 as opposed to $1,000. I mean did they use one less fringe to make sure they came in under $1,000?

This gives new meaning to the American team being on the fringe. USA! USA! USA!

— Charles Whisnand