The Popcorn Stand: Epic hot sauce

Not a big fan of hot sauce. Hardly ever use it. Maybe sprinkle a little hot sauce on my taco, but that's pretty much it.

I do like salsa. Mild salsa. I heard one time salsa had taken the place of ketchup as the No. 1 condiment used in the United States, but I don't know. I remember Seinfeld doing a routine once that the biggest reason why we used salsa so much was because we just liked saying the word so much.

Back to hot sauce. The official hot sauce of Friday's criteriums is El Yucateco which comes from the Yucatan.

So on Friday the Carson City Off-Road El Yucateco Pro Fat Tire Crits presented by Epic Rides takes place.

As you know I'm into long official titles as my official title is Associate Editor of the Sierra Nevada Media Group Nevada Appeal Branch Newsroom Division.

The Union downtown has gotten into the act as it will be offering El Yucateco specialty cocktails and dishes including Caribbean spice pizza that features El Yucateco Caribbean Hot Sauce and spicy Michelada which features El Yucateco Red Chile Habanero Sauce.

The Caribbean spice pizza actually sounds pretty good and I don't even like hot sauce. The Habanero thing, not so much. I've been told Habanero is somewhat hot.

I did a little research on the web and it seems El Yucateco is quite good. I saw one ranking in which El Yucateco Green Habanero Hot Sauce was rated No. 1, receiving a 26.5 out of 30 from Thrillist. Too bad I'm not into Habanero.

But this weekend it could be time to hit the sauce. The hot sauce that is.

— Charles Whisnand