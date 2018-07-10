The Popcorn Stand: Even ESPN doesn’t slip up on cornhole
July 10, 2018
As those of you who read this Popcorn Stand know, I enjoy periodically taking cheap shots at ESPN.
Recently I've noticed ESPN's fine coverage of "athletes" from such events as the National Cornhole Championships (you know where you throw a bean bag into a hole), poker and hot dog eating.
I admit I watched the National Cornhole Championships for like five minutes like I was watching a train wreck. The announcers were actually describing this thing as a serious athletic event, talking about how the "athletes" were "determined" because they were dealing with the wind and the humidity (Didn't Costello say it's not the heat, it's the humidity — maybe not, but somebody said it). So evidently this "athletic event" was being held outside.
Well don't look for the National Cornhole Championships to be held on a Norfolk cruise ship anytime soon. Or at least not on a no-skid surface.
Somebody sued the cruise ship because apparently its no-skid flooring wasn't conducive to playing corhhole. Jeffrey Makuch, 66, of New York is suing the cruise ship owners for $375,000, claiming the no-skid flooring caused him to fall while playing cornhole.
Evidently Makuch is a serious cornhole player because he says the no-skid floor made it impossible for him to properly shift his weight while throwing the beanbag.
I guess he should feel fortunate he wasn't playing shuffleboard.
Hey, another idea for ESPN.
— Charles Whisnand
