The Popcorn Stand: Even if it isn’t a jelly donut, it’ll do

I again have to apologize as I continue to miss these all-important days of recognition. Friday was National Donut Day.

Luckily, Editor Adam Trumble brought in a couple of boxes of donuts on Friday to remind me of what I had done. How could I forget such an important day?

It was also embarrassing when Adam offered a donut to someone and everyone answered, "Oh yeah, it's National Donut Day."

My absolute favorite donut is the jelly donut. I can't tell you the excitement I feel when I see what appears to be a jelly donut. But there's still the unknown anticipation.

Is it actually a jelly donut? Or is it filled with lemon instead? Or maybe banana cream? When I bite into that donut and I see the red stuff — let's just say it's an amazing feeling. If jelly donut eating was an Olympic sport, I think I could be a contender, I think I could be somebody.

Now the banana cream is more like a consolation prize since it's actually my second favorite donut. But when it's lemon? Disappointment. Although admittedly the disappointment lasts about a half a second and of course I finish off the donut.

Friday morning I got what I thought was a jelly donut and ended up with banana cream, so the consolation prize was acceptable.

Of course virtually any donut is acceptable, including mini donuts.

So will I remember National Donut Day next year? I bet you a dollar to a donut I will.

— Charles Whisnand