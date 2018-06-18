The Popcorn Stand: Give me a Redneck invention

I'm not exactly sure what a Redneck is, but I know one when I see one.

And while Rednecks are made fun of, they actually come up with some pretty good ideas. When it comes to the saying necessity is the mother of invention, Rednecks and what they come up with really sets the standard. The inventions Rednecks come up with — or at least inventions that would make any Redneck proud, actually show a lot of ingenuity.

Like the person who attached a broom to their windshield wipers to wipe off the snow. If you live in an area where it snows, I really don't know if you can be considered a Redneck for the most part, but that's still a pretty cool idea.

Another idea is just to use your fan as a leaf blower. Now if somebody came up with some kind of battery operated, cordless fan you could use as a leaf blower that would be awesome. I'm sure there's a Redneck somewhere working on it.

Or who needs a pool or a Doughboy. If you have a pickup truck all you need is some plastic covering and a water hose. I think you can figure out the rest.

Other of my favorites include somebody who attached two flashlights on the hood of the car with tape and used them as headlights; a woman who used a cup holder tray as a viser; and a person who attached their ghetto blaster to the dashboard with duct tape and used it as a car stereo.

The last one though I don't think is going to replace XM/Sirius anytime soon.

Of course all these ideas come from the idea a lack of money is the mother of all invention.

But to all these inventions I say "well doggies" which is Redneck for ain't that something.

— Charles Whisnand