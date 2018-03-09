The Popcorn Stand: Grab a chair, Fido

I don't know if our local Nevada Humane Society Animal Shelter, which does a wonderful job, accepts chairs for its shelter pets, but I think it's a pretty cool idea. So the next time I buy a new chair, I'm going down to the local shelter to see if it will accept my old chair for one of its shelter pets.

I know how much Pete the Shih Tzu and Tuf Tuf (you know Sir Tuffington something or other) the Jack Russell love our chairs. So it would make sense shelter pets at the Knox County Humane Society in Illinois would love their chairs.

The Knox County Humane Society, like the one here, a no-kill shelter, put out a call for used chairs and not surprisingly the public responded in a big way.

Not only dogs, but cats at the shelter are enjoying their chairs as well.

I don't know if our local Humane Society or Catmandu, our local no-kill haven for rescue cats, have the space to allow their loved ones to take advantage of the comfort of a chair, but it seems like a pretty good idea to me.

Every living creature deserves the chance to know what it feels like to sit — or in the case of our furry loved ones — cuddle up in a comfortable chair. For me after eight hours or so of sitting in a nice, comfortable chair at work, there's nothing like sitting in a nice, comfortable chair at home.

I assume for those who work a lot harder than I do, they also appreciate being able to sit in a nice, comfortable chair after a hard day at work.

Of course what's most important is giving all these shelter homes a good home. After all, that's what our local shelters are all about. Visit our local shelters to provide a home for a shelter pet or visit Petfinder, Adopt-A-Pet or the ASPCA.

— Charles Whisnand