The Popcorn Stand: Graduate’s chance to walk not for sale

One of the rites of passage for graduating high school students is the traditional senior prank.

But one senior at Truman High School in Independence, Mo., took it a little too far as far as his district's authorities were concerned.

I don't know whether Harry Truman is rolling in his grave or even cares about what this kid did at the school of his namesake. And regardless of what you think of the prank, I have to admit it was pretty creative.

Kylan Sheele posted Truman High School for sale on Craigslist. And Scheele was thorough. He advertised as selling points the school's newly built athletic fields, plenty of parking and a "bigger than normal dining room."

Apparently though the Independence School District didn't like Scheele's reason for the fake sale which was "the loss of students coming up" referring to his graduating class.

Sheele, who has a 3.9 grade point average, was suspended for the rest of the school year. Big deal, the school year had three days left.

But as an added punishment, Sheele also can't participate in Saturday's graduation. "I think they're overreacting," Sheele said.

Sheele and his parents begged for mercy but to no avail. Safety was apparently an issue when it came to Sheele's punishment but local law enforcement also investigated and didn't think Sheele's prank was that big of a deal.

Still my advice to Carson High's graduating class: Stick with changing the C on C Hill to 18.

— Charles Whisnand