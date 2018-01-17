The Popcorn Stand: He’s the real original Pooh-Bah

I couldn't pass up this chance today to write about one of my favorite characters, Winnie the Pooh, since after all, today is Winnie the Pooh Day. In my mind, Winnie the Pooh is the real original Pooh-Bah.

I mean, after all, he's known worldwide and there's even a lane here in Carson City named in his honor. At least that's what I would like to think. That's my story and I'm sticking to it.

Today is Winnie the Pooh Day in honor of A.A. Milne's birthday. Milne, of course, is the author of children's books who created Winnie the Pooh. As a kid I was first introduced to Winnie the Pooh when I saw the short film "Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too" and I've been a fan ever since.

The title was a play on words from what could be considered the first campaign slogan and still one of the most famous campaign slogans in this country "Tippecanoe and Tyler Too." William Henry Harrison was known as the hero of the battle of Tippecanoe and along with his running mate, John Tyler, rode the slogan to winning the 1840 presidential election.

My guess is, though, Winnie the Pooh doesn't care much about politics. But I'm sure if Tigger was to run for office, Winnie the Pooh would definitely support him. Hey, I just thought of something. Tigger is one word. Maybe I'll write in Tigger for president in 2020. I don't think he could do any worse than The Rock or Oprah.

I mean Tigger as president could be a wonderful thing. Wouldn't be great if Tigger ran for president? Every time he gained in popularity, the anchor-types could talk about how Tigger realized a bounce in the polls. Of course if Winnie the Pooh ran for president, he would choose Tigger as his running mate and the obvious campaign slogan would be "Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too."

Recommended Stories For You

I just know when it comes to Winnie the Pooh in my life he truly has been a wonderful thing.

— Charles Whisnand