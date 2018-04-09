The Popcorn Stand: ‘I would advise people not to go around kicking moose’
April 9, 2018
While attention was turned to the start of baseball, the Masters and whatever was happening with Connor McGreggor and the UFC, there was a match that ended with the final score: Moose 1, Man 0.
From The Associated Press: A man was injured north of Anchorage after a moose that he had just kicked stomped his foot in return, Alaska officials said.
KTVA-TV in Anchorage rieported the man escaped major injuries in the encounter Thursday with the moose and her calf.
"It sounds like the moose were on a trail and in this case, it sounds like the guy was trying to go through them," State Department of Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh said. "That's never a good idea."
The two moose left the area after the man had his foot stomped, said Alaska Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters.
"I am not a biologist, but as a lifelong Alaskan I would advise people not to go around kicking moose," Peters said.
Moose have vast leg strength, Marsh said.
"If you get into a kicking contest with a moose, guess who's going to win?" he said.
South-central Alaska has seen a number of violent incidents involving moose this spring, including a man who had a moose swipe at him with its hoof while feeding it and a cocker spaniel attacked by a moose in an Anchorage yard.
Marsh said moose sightings are on the rise as females prepare for calving season in mid-May.
