The Popcorn Stand: In sports, we’re losing an iconic generation.

It's been a rough few weeks when it comes to sports icons we have now lost and the weekend was particularly tough. First, a few weeks ago, Dick Enberg, one of the greatest all-around sports announcers of all-time died at the age of 82.

This past weekend, we lost two other all-time greats, Keith Jackson, another legendary sports announcer, who died at the age of 89, and arguably the most respected Major League umpire of all-time, Doug Harvey, who died at the age of 87.

Endberg and Jackson were from the "old school" of broadcasting as they actually believed telling you what was going on was what was most important but both had distinctive styles. Even though there's virtually nothing to tie me to Endberg and Jackson, they were as part of my life growing up in the 1970s and 1980s as anybody I know. I would regularly watch Endberg and Jackson call the most important sporting events of that time.

I do have one loose tie to Jackson. Larry Stewart, a fellow Strathmore High graduate who went onto to become the Los Angeles Times well-known TV-radio sports columnist, and Bill Sharman, a graduate from nearby Porterville High, were all part of my world during my time as the Porterville Recorder sports editor in Central California. Sharman, a legendary NBA player and coach, died in 2013 at the age of 87.

Stewart relayed a story to me one time about how Jackson was talking to him about Sharman, calling Sharman one of the greatest athletes ever from California.

Harvey on the other hand I got to know fairly well and interviewed him on several occasions as he moved to the foothills above Porterville to retire. Harvey chewed tobacco, but developed throat cancer, so eventually became a leading activist to prevent youth from picking up the habit that caused him to develop throat cancer.

Harvey was also the home plate umpire when Kirk Gibson homered to win game one of the 1988 World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the call Harvey made he talked about the most came 20 years earlier in the 1968 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals leading the Detroit Tigers in game five and already up 3 games to 1.

It appeared Lou Brock was going to score to extend the Cardinals' lead, but Brock didn't slide, came home standing up and Harvey called him out. The call turned the series around and the Tigers came back to beat the Cardinals in 7 games.

Harvey, Jackson and Endberg. In sports, we're losing an iconic generation.

— Charles Whisnand