The Popcorn Stand: It’s already the summer (movie season)

Even though we're in the middle of spring, the summer movie season is already upon us. It seems the summer movie season begins earlier every year.

The summer movie season used to not begin until Memorial Day weekend, but this year's summer movie season is only a week away with the release of I think the millionth Marvel Comics movie "Avengers: Infinity War" on Friday. But I'm sure Marvel can't wait to build off the momentum of the wild success of its "Black Panther."

And of course there's Solo: A Star Wars Story, which seems like the millionth Star Wars movie this time about the young Han Solo. The cultural moran I am, I was criticized once for calling him "Hans" Solo.

The latest Star Wars movie doesn't debut until May 25, Memorial Day weekend, which used to be the traditional opening of the summer movie season. But you would've thought this movie would've debuted on May 4 (May the Fourth Be With You), but what do I know as a Star Wars cultural moron who has never seen one minute of a Star Wars move.

But those aren't movies I really want to talk about. I'm really looking forward to Disney's release of "Christopher Robin" on August 3. As a huge Winnie the Pooh fan I'm looking forward to how Disney treats the disillusioned Robin as an adult who's reunited with Pooh and his friends, who try to help Robin regain the idealism he had as a youth.

Other than "Christopher Robin" there's a couple of other movies I'm mildly interested in, but other than that the summer again will be mostly filled with formulaic stories and sequels based on rehashed ideas.

Although before he becomes president, The Rock had enough time to star in "Sykscraper," which debuts July 13.

I'll stick with Christopher Robin.

— Charles Whisnand