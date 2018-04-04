The Popcorn Stand: Just keep kicking

These young whippersnappers today, what are you going to do?

I will say as an old fuddy, duddy today's youth are doing some pretty stupid things and I'm not even talking about the "Tide pod challenge." I won't write about some of these stupid things, but they're pretty disgusting and dangerous and even one of them is depicted in a movie.

"In my day" we didn't do stupid things like that although I think my generation as far as I can remember was pretty boring, even though I still don't know exactly what generation I'm a part of. I'm either a Baby Boomer, Baby Buster, Generation X or all three.

I will say this. Other generations, while maybe stupid, have been a lot more creative than my generation.

We didn't try to cram as many people in a phone booth as my parents did or do some of the stuff today's youth do. We did things like play hacky sack.

Where was I going with this? Oh yeah, while not all that seemingly dangerous but just as perplexing, teens and young adults are now apparently trying to see if they can hide out in chain stores and restaurants in what's being called the "24-hour overnight challenge."

Basically you sneak into someplace right before it closes and go undetected there until the next day. It's evidently pretty popular as on YouTube there are 1.6 million hits of people documenting their ability to hide out in a closed place of business.

Among the places are Chuck E. Cheese, which I must admit I think I would rather be at a Chuck E. Cheese after it closes as opposed to being their during business hours with all those kids running around.

Then again, I'll stick with hacky sack.

— Charles Whisnand