The Popcorn Stand: Lets always remember 11/11

As Pat Tillman once said before he paid the ultimate price for this country, "I haven't done a damn thing for this country."

I mean I pay my taxes. But I've never had to make any real sacrifice for this country in any way, shape or form. But for people like me we come up on another milestone which symbolizes why this country is so great — and the unimaginable sacrifice of those who have made this country so great.

Sunday, November 11, at 11:11 we will mark the 100th anniversary that's effectively remembered as the end to World War I. Armistice Day. We now officially recognize Armistice Day as Veterans Day to honor all veterans.

My old stomping grounds, Porterville, Calif., during its Veterans Day Parade every year marks the moment at exactly 11:11 a.m. by sounding a loud horn that can be heard throughout the city. Everything comes to a stop. Every participant in the parade doesn't move. The tens of thousands of people in attendance don't move. Every year.

Whenever I participated in/watched/covered the parade I always had goose bumps and a lump in my throat every time that horn sounded. Every year.

It's been 100 years since the end of the first World War. And 100 years later we still deal with the impact of war, debate the merits/evils of war. Well, personally, I've never really had to deal with the impact of war.

Recommended Stories For You

But we'll never debate the merits of those who have sacrificed in war. They're sacrifice means everything.

So remember 11/11, 100 years later. And 101 years later. And 102 years later… every day not just on 11/11.

— Charles Whisnand