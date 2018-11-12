The Popcorn Stand: Make Les Nesman proud, donate to Salvation Army

In the spirit of always being early during the HallowThanksMas season, I couldn't resist doing my annual ode to "WKRP in Cincinnati" Popcorn Stand for Thanksgiving.

I usually wait until Thanksgiving to do my tribute to the 70s show's Thanksgiving episode but after seeing the Salvation Army's Turkey Drop it's going to hold on Friday, I could resist writing about Les Nessman a little early.

Obviously the Salvation Army's Turkey Drop is serious and a wonderful cause. But when I saw the words "Turkey Drop," that was enough to make me think of Les Nessman. And when I saw the Salvation Army actually had to place the disclaimer "NO LIVE TURKEYS PLEASE" in its announcement, I have to admit I couldn't stop laughing when I saw that.

The classic "WKRP in Cincinnati" Thanksgiving episode was also about a turkey drop. Les Nessman, WKRP's news anchor, narrates what happens and it's absolutely hilarious when Nessman finally realizes live turkeys are being dropped from a helicopter.

What makes the scene so hilarious is you actually don't see the live turkeys being dropped, all you see is the horror on Nessman's face as he tries to describe what's going on. "Oh the humanity," he exclaims and he also says about the live turkeys they're dropping to the ground like "bags of cement."

At the end of the episode, Mr. Carlson, WKRP's station manager who came up with the promotion, says, "As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly."

Of course this Friday the Salvation Army is providing the chance to drop off DEAD or FROZEN turkeys at the Max Casino from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monetary gifts will also be accepted and you don't have to wait until Friday to make a donation.

You can send a gift to P.O. Box 956 Carson City 89702, drop by the Salvation Army office located at 911 E. 2nd St. Carson City or make a gift online at CarsonTurkeyDrop.org.

The full classic WKRP Thanksgiving episode can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOxUj–nJro.

And please donate to the Salvation Army. Les Nessman would be proud.

— Charles Whisnand