The Popcorn Stand: Move over Siri, here comes Pacino

The old fuddy duddy does his best to keep up with the current trends and technology and I continue to hear about problems people have been having with Siri and Alexa.

I don't know if this would do any good, but I think it would be cool to replace Siri and Alexa's voices with the voice of Al Pacino. As obsessed as I am with Nicolas Cage, I don't think he would be that good at Siri's or Alexa's job and should stick to whatever quirky stuff he does.

But now Pacino would be awesome. Just think if you asked Alexa, er, Pacino to play "Fly Me to the Moon" and after he plays it you say thank you. Then of course Pacino would yell out "I'M JUST GETTIN' WARMED UP" ala "Scent of a Woman."

Scent of a Woman is a pretty cool movie and I'm sure if you asked Pacino for what kind of whiskey to buy he would say "John Daniels." And when you reply don't you mean "Jack Daniels," Pacino would say, "When you've know him as long as I have, it's John."

And it would be awesome to ask Pacino a question about The Flintstones.

So maybe you can program Pacino to be specific to his movies, you know "Dog Day Afternoon," "Serpico," etc.

And of course there's "Scarface," so if you're trying to find the identity of someone, Pacino would comment, "SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIEND."

Pacino could be a pretty cool little friend, indeed.

— Charles Whisnand