The Popcorn Stand: Nicolas Cage in Drunk and Married in Vegas

It's been a while since I've written about my obsession with Nicolas Cage. I really have no reason for being so obsessed with Cage other than the fact he's just a quirky guy. And he seems to be trying as had as ever to keep his quirky image.

I'm not much of a conspiracy theorist but I wouldn't put it past Cage that what he's done in the past week or so is to actually do the groundwork to his sequel to "Leaving Las Vegas." It could be called "Drunk and Married in Las Vegas." And of course the perfect actor to play the part of Nicolas Cage in this movie is Nicolas Cage. Or maybe Keanu Reeves.

I've been following this story for the past few days and it just keeps getting better. Cage filed for an annulment just four days after he married Erika Koike. It was Cage's fourth marriage.

In filing for the annulment, Cage actually stated he was too drunk to understand what he was doing. And it turns out his wife, er former wife, er not really wife because they were never really married, I guess, has a criminal record including two DUIs.

Sounds like a Nicolas Cage movie to me. With Keanu Reeves playing Cage and Carmen Electra playing Koike.

Cage also implied Koike was having an affair and also stated he didn't know about her criminal record in his court documents he filed for the annulment.

It's my understanding Cage has a good chance to get his annulment. While "we got drunk and made a mistake" isn't legal grounds for an annulment the mentally incompetent-unable to understand actions does make for legal grounds for annulment.

I admit I'm picking on an easy target in Cage because after all, he's not the first person to make a mistake by getting married in Vegas too soon.

Koike, by the way, has to go to court in June.

Wouldn't it be great if Cage showed up at the court with a boom box over his head trying to win her back.

Oh wait a minute, I'm getting my '80s movie metaphors mixed up.