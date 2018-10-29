The Popcorn Stand: Pauly Shore finally makes me laugh

When I first saw this I about fell out of my chair, I was laughing so hard. And it was the first time I really laughed when it came to the comedy of Pauly Shore.

Except this wasn't meant to be funny. And just in time for Halloween. Shore, I guess, is best known for the mediocre movie "Son in Law." The house used in the movie is located between Visalia and Farmersville, Calif., basically in my former neck of the woods in the San Joaquin Valley.

But now Shore, who again I guess you could call a comedic actor the same way you can call Nicolas Cage a serious, dramatic actor (you knew I had to mention Nicolas Cage), is now trying his hand at scary movies. At least I guess you can say that. Seriously.

Shore is taking baby steps. Again just in time for Halloween, he's released an 11-minute short film on his own YouTube channel (I didn't know Shore had his own YouTube channel).

He actually wrote, produced and directed "Sin City Psycho." Here's the promotional statement for the movie;

"Delusional Vigilantes, Donavan and His Sister Ione, Indulge in a Murderous Crusade by Preying on Unfaithful Spouses Having Affairs in Las Vegas." Or as the promotional material also says, what happens in Vegas, slays in Vegas. Clever.

Shore is hoping the short film will eventually become a feature-length movie or a television series. Good luck with that.

"I've always wanted to play a psycopath, what actor doesn't?" Shore is quoted as saying.

I tried watching the short film and it's hilarious. I don't know if it's meant to be hilarious. I don't know if it's meant to be some kind of campy, cult classic thing like "The Blob" and "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes" (again "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes" has a killer theme song), but I guess I'm becoming more like a Millennial because I couldn't make it through the entire 11 minutes.

But if you truly want to be scared just in time for HallowThanksMas, here's where you can watch the movie: https://youtu.be/aENglwlGu0c.

The only thing that would have made this short film better if Shore would've hired Cage to play in the title role. That would have been awesome.