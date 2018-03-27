The Popcorn Stand: Phil is a wanted critter

I thought I was done with having to spell Punxsutawney, but I couldn't resist this story.

It seems Punxsutawney (man, that's a pain every time I have to type it) Phil is a wanted critter.

The groundhog (not going to refer to it by its proper title any more, too much of a pain to type it) is wanted for a bad forecast. Or I guess I should say an alleged bad forecast, the groundhog hasn't even been apprehended yet let alone charged.

On Feb. 2, the groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter because he did or didn't see his shadow, I never can keep that part straight. And as I've written before I have no idea why Groundhog Day is on Feb. 2.

I mean did the guy who came up with Groundhog Day say we'll do it on Feb. 1, then forget about it, and just say Feb. 2 is as good of a day as any?

Anyway, since spring came last week in Pennsylvania, but there was still a significant amount of snow, Cpl. Scott Martin of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office decided to take action. I wonder if he's that office's rodent patrol officer.

Martin made a poster accusing the groundhog of deception. And I mean Phil is a sinister looking groundhog on this poster, he definitely looks like one of America's Most Wanted Critters. John Walsh could host the show on Animal Planet.

But there's a problem with jurisdiction as Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald said he'll do everything he can to make sure the groundhog isn't arrested.

So I'm sure right now the groundhog is being protected in some witness protection cave.

As I've written many times before when it comes to the weather trust the Farmer's Almanac, not groundhogs.

— Charles Whisnand