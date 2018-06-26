The Popcorn Stand: Reggie could’ve been a contender

There she is….Once again the World's Ugliest Dog has been named and it's Zsa Zsa The Bulldog.

The 9-year-old bulldog received the crown from the judges at the just held 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, Calif. And judging by the pictures, the owners of the rescue dog were completely overcome by emotion.

Although this World's Ugliest Dog thing, the dogs that win the crown don't look that bad to me. I mean Zsa, Zsa is a pretty good looking bulldog if you ask me.

Maybe our editor Adam Trumble can enter the bulldog, Reggie, he brings into the office into next year's competition. I actually think Reggie is pretty adorable, but I think he could definitely give Zsa Zsa a run for her money. I mean Reggie could be a contender, he could be somebody.

I think, though, what separated Zsa Zsa from the rest and from Reggie is her tongue. She has an awfully long tongue.

And of course there's no way I would ever enter my two dogs, Pete the Shih Tzu and Tuf Tuf (you know Sir Tuffington something or other) the Jack Russell into any kind of ugly dog contest.

Recommended Stories For You

But we're still a sucker for adorable, not so pretty dogs, especially older dogs like Zsa Zsa. As Tom T. Hall sang there ain't nothing in this life worth a dime except old dogs, children and watermelon wine. So here's a toast of watermelon wine to Zsa Zsa.

— Charles Whisnand