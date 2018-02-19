The Popcorn Stand: She should have seen it coming

So I read recently about a Maryland woman who says she's a psychic who has been in court for scamming people — multiple times.

Of course the old joke all of us tell when something like that happens is you would think she would have saw that coming. So for a psychic to be convicted twice of scamming people, that's got to be really embarrassing.

Last week Gina Marie Marks, who goes by who psychic name of Natalie Miller, entered a plea of guilty to multiple counts of felony theft for stealing $340,000 from five people. Marks also entered no contest and guilty pleas to similar charges in 2009 and 2010. This time she faces up to six years in prison, according to U.S. News & World Report.

I've never trusted people who want my money to predict the future and that includes gambling on sports.

As I've written before if these so-called experts who offer their services in picking the outcome of sporting events were so good at what they do, they wouldn't have to work for a living.

I feel the same way about psychics. If they were actually that good at what they do, people like law enforcement and corporations would be soliciting their business and these so-called psychics wouldn't have to be ripping off people.

And in various formats in the past, I've written before I too have thought about offering my services when it comes to helping people win the big money betting on sports. I've thought about starting my own hotline 1-800-YU-CHUMP (don't call the number the last time I checked those numbers were a listing for a real business) in which for just $3.95 a minute you can receive "my lock of the week."

One of my picks will be offering odds on that psychic being arrested again.

— Charles Whisnand