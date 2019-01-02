The Popcorn Stand: Shut up and let the bands play

It's a new year and the old fuddy duddy is already in a foul mood although I should've known better. One of my New Year's Day traditions is to wake up and watch the Tournament of Roses Parade, something I thoroughly enjoy if not for the inane announcers who talk over the marching bands as the marching bands play while I try to listen to the marching bands play.

It's been a while since I've written about my love for marching bands but those of you who choose to read this Popcorn Stand know my love for marching bands. I'm such an old fuddy duddy I wished the Super Bowl would just go back to having marching bands for its halftime entertainment.

This Popcorn Stand also gives me a chance to again tell the inside joke only marching band members and those who watched "Kindergarten Cop" would understand. Arnold Schwarzenegger was playing the Sousaphone in the marching band when someone yelled out "hey, nice tuba." Schwarzenegger replied "it's not a tuba."

Anyway I'm sure there have been plenty of comments sent to these inane announcers asking them to please stop talking over the marching bands. But all I hear is this: "blah, blah, blah, blah….blah, blah, blah, blah…blah, blah, blah, blah…blah, blah, blah, blah… and then finally, "now let's listen."

And then the marching band plays for like three seconds before the coverage switches to the next float. I'm sure the good people of Mercer Island, Wash., who have been looking forward for months to watching their kids in that community's high school band perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade really appreciated that three seconds of fame. After the announcers went on. And on. And on.

Yes it's pretty cool Mercer Island raised like $55,000 for the band from Puerto Rico to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade. But here's an idea. Let the bands play. And then tell that story — while you're showing the floats.

But then I'm sure if the announcers did do that they would choose the float — that featured Kool and the Gang — so they could talk over them.

Charles Whisnand