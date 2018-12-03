The Popcorn Stand: Strathmore USA — State Finals — again

Strathmore USA, aka, the Strathmore High football team, played in a state regional bowl game. Again. Strathmore USA won. Again. Strathmore USA is playing for a state title. Again.

Yes, I'm enjoying quite thoroughly writing about my alma mater (class of 1984), Strathmore High, as it has advanced to its third straight state title game and is playing for its second straight state championship.

I was there last Friday at Spartan Stadium in Strathmore, Calif., USA to watch the Spartans win the Southern California Regional Division 6AA Championship Bowl and do it decisively, beating Adelanto 28-7.

Strathmore (13-1) advanced to the State Championship Game and will play the winner between Hilmar and East Nicolaus of Yuba City. Those two teams will play in the Northern California Regional Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atwater High School.

Those two teams are playing a week later due to the Camp Fire that ravaged Paradise, which affected the Northern California playoff schedule.

Strathmore will play in the State Championship Game at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. It's believed the Northern California champion will host the state title game, so the game could be played at Hilmar, East Nicolaus or a neutral site near either of those schools. But the site of the state title game hasn't been determined yet and it could still be played at Strathmore.

Those of you who follow this Popcorn Stand may remember Strathmore played at Hilmar in the state playoffs last year. The Spartans beat Hilmar 53-52 on their way to a perfect 16-0 season and a state title.

The Spartans beat Hilmar by going for two in overtime and of course they got the game-winning two-pointer by RUNNING THE FOOTBALL!

While Strathmore coach Jeromy Blackwell stresses RUNNING THE FOOTBALL! two touchdown passes against Adelanto last Friday didn't hurt either.

Is it Dec. 15 yet?

— Charles Whisnand