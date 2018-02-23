The Popcorn Stand: The ancient history of 2008

The old fuddy, duddy loves nostalgia and believe it or not we're now into 2018, which means 2008 was 10 years ago and it really does seem like ancient history. I'm so old I can remember Britney Spears in 2008 — when she was making her comeback.

In 2008, most people still didn't text and most people still didn't have an iPhone, which was just one year old. I finally caught up to say 2010-2011 when I bought an iPhone in 2017. And the iPad and other tablets were still a couple of years away.

Nobody had really heard of Twitter in 2008 much like nobody really knew what e-mail or the internet was in 1995.

There was no Instagram and back then MySpace was Facebook with this up and coming company called Facebook starting to become more popular. I'm sure the iGeneration (or is it Generation Z) is asking what's MySpace?

And believe it or not the first Twilight movie came out in 2008. The Twilight movie saga is now 10 years old.

The Space Shuttle was still being used. Nobody had heard of Elon Musk. SpaceX was still a few years away and certainly nobody had any idea what a gigafactory would be. Or what the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Complex would be.

There are trends from 10 years ago I hope never come back like wearing leggings as pants or hippie head bands. Sadly, paying way too much money for really torn-up, messy looking whatever-clothing or clothing that's just made to look like it's torn up or messy will never go away. I'm so old I remember really torn-up jeans in 2008 — when they made a comeback.

A lot has changed since 2008. For the better. And for the worse. But I can't believe I'm asking "Remember in 2008?"

— Charles Whisnand